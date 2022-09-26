Pistons' Kemba Walker not with team; three have injuries heading into training camp

Detroit — The Pistons officially start preparations for the 2022-23 season this week, and it began with the franchise announcing the roster for training camp on Monday morning.

There were no real surprises, with the additions of Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Kevin Knox — all from deals with the Knicks — joining the roster. Kemba Walker, whom the Pistons also acquired in a trade with the Knicks during the offseason, is listed on the roster but is not with the team.

It was previously reported that Walker and the Pistons were expected to reach a buyout agreement, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

A couple of additions include Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude, who both signed Exhibit 10 contracts to join the training-camp roster.

With the acquisition of Burks and Noel, the Pistons added veteran leadership to their young core, and some depth with Knox.

However, all three players are dealing with the injuries ahead of training camp. Burks is expected to miss the start of camp to rehab a navicular fracture, a foot injury. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Knox (right gastroc strain) and Noel (reconditioning/plantar fasciitis) will see limited participation at the beginning of training camp as they recover.

Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired in a trade last week with the Utah Jazz, is not listed on the initial roster, as the trade has not been officially announced. Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, who were in the deal and slated to go to the Jazz, also are not listed on the roster.

