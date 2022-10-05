'Something minor': Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo misses preseason opener with leg injury

New York — Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo did not play during Tuesday's 117-96 loss due to a leg injury he suffered during practice this week.

"A little leg injury, a little contusion I had in practice," Diallo told The Detroit News after the game. "Nothing major, just maintenance. Making sure I'm ready to go when everything really gets started."

Diallo, a 6-foot-5 wing, played an integral role as a reserve in the Pistons' rotation last season. Diallo averaged 11 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 58 games in 2021-22.

He participated in the Pistons' open scrimmage on Sunday. The Pistons went with a second unit against the Knicks comprised of Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley and Jalen Duren.

With Diallo's availability limited, the Pistons now have four players dealing with the injury bug, along with Nerlens Noel (reconditioning/plantar fasciitis), Alec Burks (rehabilitation for a navicular fracture) and Kevin Knox (right gastroc strain).

Diallo sounded optimistic about the severity of the injury, noting he's still practicing and working out with the team.

"Something minor. Nothing to worry about. Nothing to be concerned about. Just trying to stay above the 8-ball," he said.

When asked if he would play in Friday's exhibition game in New Orleans, Diallo simply said: "God-willing."

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2