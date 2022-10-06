Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole

By Madeline Kenney

Bay Area News Group

San Francisco — Former Michigan State star Draymond Green could be facing disciplinary actions following a reported squabble with Golden State Warriors teammate and former Michigan star Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s practice.

A heated argument between Poole and Green allegedly turned physical with both players pushing and shoving each other, The Athletic reported. Green is accused of hitting the 23-year-old guard before the two were separated.

The Warriors had to stop practice and tried to calm the situation in the team’s locker room. Green is reportedly facing internal disciplinary actions for striking Poole.

Klay Thompson joked about how “it was nice to humble Jordan Poole” after he and Stephen Curry dominated Poole and Moses Moody in a 3-point shooting competition in Japan over the weekend. Green referenced Thompson’s quote on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, released Tuesday.

“Like Klay said, I absolutely loved watching them humble JP, Jordan Poole that is, that was fun,” Green said on his podcast. “And then Jordan Poole tried to take the passive aggressive route, like ‘Oh, they only the best shooters in the world.’ But you weren’t talking like that before, JP, so that was absolutely good to see and that was an incredible night.”