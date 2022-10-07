Watch: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole get into dustup at Warriors practice

The Detroit News

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, two Golden State Warriors teammates who come from rival in-state programs in Michigan, had a dustup during practice Wednesday.

Video obtained by TMZ offers a glimpse at the altercation.

Green, who starred at Michigan State, apologized to the team a day after fighting with Poole, a former Michigan star, general manager Bob Myers said.

Green could face disciplinary action from the Warriors, which Myers said would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green will be away from the team again Friday and expects him to return Saturday.

Green is entering his 11th season with the Warriors, who selected the Saginaw native in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He's a four-time All-Star. Poole is entering his fourth season after he was selected in the first round (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 draft out of Michigan. He's coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 18.5 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed.