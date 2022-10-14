Pistons expected to waive Kemba Walker

Detroit — Kemba Walker's brief stint with the Pistons is likely coming to an end soon.

The Pistons are expected to waive the four-time All-Star guard ahead of Monday's deadline to set the regular-season roster, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The decision to release Walker puts Detroit at the required maximum of 15 guaranteed roster spots — 17 overall with the team's two-way players.

Walker, a 6-foot guard, was acquired by the Pistons in a trade on July 6 that brought No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren to Detroit in exchange for a 2025 first-round draft pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks). The team revealed that Walker would not be with the team on September 26, the day before the start of training camp.

Once Walker was acquired by the Pistons, it was reported that Walker was seeking a buy-out with the team, likely due to the logjam of guards on Detroit's roster — Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph.

Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 37 games for the Knicks last season, well under his career marks of 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He spent the majority of his 11-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, before he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

He signed with his hometown Knicks in 2021, but eventually fell out of the rotation and was traded to Detroit in a salary dump.

Walker recently told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe that he "feels as good as he's felt in a long time" and he's just waiting on his opportunity.

Pistons owner Tom Gores co-produces documentary on famous Detroit martial arts dojo

Pistons owner Tom Gores is an executive producer alongside Laurence Fishburne for "The Cave of Abdullam," an award-winning documentary about a Detroit dojo for young students.

The doc follows Jason Wilson, who runs The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy in Detroit which he started in 2008. He mentors young Detroiters through martial arts and teaches them to become men.

Wilaons and his students were in attendance for the Pistons' 126-111 loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday.

The film will premiere on ESPN on Sunday at 5 p.m.

