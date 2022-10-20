Pistons show resilience in 113-109 victory over Magic in season opener

Detroit — If there's anything to take away from the Pistons' first game of the 2022-23 campaign, regardless of the score, it's the team's resilience.

With 11.6 seconds left in the game, Cade Cunningham drove to the basket and dished to a wide open Isaiah Stewart, who calmly knocked down a shot he'd been practicing throughout the offseason.

Despite a late rally by Orlando, Detroit maintained composure and held on for a 113-109 victory — its first win in a season opener since Oct. 23, 2019, when Detroit beat the Indiana Pacers 119-110.

New Piston forward Bojan Bogdanovic had a sluggish preseason due to a calf strain, but once the Pistons forward saw his first 3-pointer go down from the corner, the floodgates opened. He finished with a team-high 23 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Despite the Magic's size advantage, the Pistons opted for offense with a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.

Cunningham had a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists. In his NBA debut, Ivey had 19 points, four assists and three rebounds.

"It's just special," Ivey said after the game. "You dream as a kid to play your first NBA game. It's just special that I get to play for Detroit as a kid that grew up watching Detroit."

The group started out in entertaining fashion, as Cunningham found his teammates for easy baskets inside on the Pistons' first two possessions. The first was to a cutting Ivey for his first career basket. The other, he drew two defenders and found Stewart for a two-handed dunk.

After Ivey found Bey for another score, the Pistons' magic ran out magic for the remainder of the quarter. Orlando went on a 16-0 run to put an end to any momentum Detroit had until Bey scored a floater to stop the bleeding.

The Pistons were discombobulated early on due to the Magic's length, from the outside and the interior. With three of their frontcourt players at 6-foot-10, that size made it hard for the Pistons to drive into the paint and even harder to shoot over.

However, the Pistons bounced back from a 17-point first quarter and exploded for 40 points in the second quarter to erase a 15-point Magic lead.

Jalen Duren had an impressive NBA debut with 14 points, 11 rebounds and the first poster dunks of his career. The 18-year old out of Memphis rose over Chuma Okeke for a one-handed slam, causing the fans inside Little Caesars Arena to give a rousing ovation. Later in the game, he rose for a dunk on Magic center Mo Bamba.

The Magic were balanced offensively as five different players scored in double figures, led by 27 points from No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, who also added nine rebounds and five assists in his NBA debut. Jalen Suggs, who started at point guard in place of Cole Anthony (illness), had 21 points. Franz Wagner added 20 points and four rebounds.

The Pistons (1-0) will begin a three-game road trip starting with the New York Knicks on Friday, followed by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

