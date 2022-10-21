Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave amid investigation of misconduct

The Pistons have placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a former employee, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Thursday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news that the Pistons are investigating Murphy's involvement with a woman who is a former Pistons employee. According to the report, the woman is no longer with the team.

When the Pistons organization was made aware of the allegation, the investigation commenced, and Murphy reportedly has been on leave for about a week, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Wojnarowski's report.

There is no timeline for when the Pistons' investigation will be completed.

Murphy, 50, a Detroit native, was elevated to Pistons assistant general manager in the offseason, after serving as the first team president and general manager of the Motor City Cruise, the team's G League affiliate.

Murphy got his start in Detroit as a high school coach at Detroit Crockett and was more recently at Eastern Michigan for 10 years before joining the Pistons. Murphy was named coach of the year for the Mid-American Conference in 2011-12 after leading EMU to a division title. He also served as an assistant coach at Syracuse from 2004-11 and at Kent State in 2002.

The Boston Celtics made headlines after suspending head coach Ime Udoka for the entire season because of an improper relationship with a female staff member.

