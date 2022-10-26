Pistons' Jaden Ivey will not play against Hawks due to non-Covid illness

Detroit — The Pistons will be down a starter for their first game inside Little Caesars Arena since last Wednesday.

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will not play in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to an illness, the team announced shortly before tip-off.

The Pistons say the illness is not related to Covid-19.

Detroit guard Cory Joseph will start in Ivey's place, alongside Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.

Ivey had a season-low 11 points and four assists in Detroit's 119-99 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick, is averaging 16 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals through the first four games of his rookie season.

