Report: Bojan Bogdanovic agrees to 2-year extension with Pistons

Detroit — Bojan Bogdanovic's short-term future in Detroit is no longer in question.

The eight-year veteran forward has reportedly agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move is a clear message that Bogdanovic is an integral piece in the Pistons' rebuild and the franchise is aiming to win sooner rather than later.

Bogdanovic, 33, was acquired by the Pistons on Sept. 22 in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and third-year guard Saben Lee. He is making $19.5 million in the final year of his contact, which now extends through the 2024-25 season.

The acquisition of Bogdanovic is paying off for Detroit through the team's first six games. He provides instant offense for the Pistons, averaging a team-high 23 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and two assists. He has efficient shooting splits with 51% from the field, 51% from the 3-point line and 92% from the free-throw line.

Bogdanovic also is cementing his name into the Pistons' record books. He connected on a franchise high six 3-pointers in his Pistons debut against the Orlando Magic. His 24 3-pointers through the first six games are the most in franchise history.

The Pistons' decision to lock Bogdanovic into a two-year deal was reported shortly before tip-off of Sunday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

mcurtis@detroitnews.comTwitter: @MikeACurtis2