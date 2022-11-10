Pistons honor historic St. Cecilia’s Gym with new City Edition jerseys

The Pistons are paying homage to the historic St. Cecilia’s Gym with this season’s version of their City Edition uniforms.

The team revealed their final uniform set of the 2022-23 season Thursday morning on social media.

This jersey is an original design that doesn’t feature the team’s classic red, white and blue colorway, nor the polarizing bold teal that the franchise brought back this season. The design was a collaboration with Big Sean, the Pistons' Creative Director of Innovation.

Instead, the jersey takes the hunter green shade that mirrors the logo of St. Cecelia — affectionately known as "The Saint" — and the interior of the gym located on Detroit’s west side, as its dominant color. The shorts feature a design that mirrors The Saint's stained-glass windows and has blue and white stripes down the sides. The jersey have three stars, symbolizing the Pistons' three NBA championships.

St. Cecilia is the place where Detroit’s most skilled basketball icons came together to compete against one another, including Chris Webber and Jalen Rose, Dave Bing, Earl Cureton and many more.

“St. Cecilia’s for decades served as a beacon of hope for Detroiters and a safe haven for basketball players to play,” said Pistons Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Jeffreys in a team statement. “Our City Edition uniform offers the opportunity to tell the story of the gym known as ‘The Saint’ while also joining our great partners at JDS Sports and the Knight Foundation in kickstarting the revitalization of the iconic Ceciliaville facility for generations to come.”

The Pistons teased their new uniforms on Wednesday in a short video that featured several local icons, including Bing, Cureton, Greg Kelser and Derrick Coleman.

The Pistons will wear the new City Edition uniforms six times this season, including the debut on Monday when they host the Toronto Raptors.

