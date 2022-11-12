Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness

Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday.

The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Cunningham was also sidelined during Friday's loss to the New York Knicks, which means he will miss at least five games because of his latest injury.

“We're being cautious. We've had some soreness and the medical team is working with him and treating it," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "It felt like that giving those days off will help to alleviate the pain and soreness.”

Cunningham is expected to be evaluated in a week, according to the team. If the rest works in his favor, Cunningham could return to the lineup against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 20 or the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 22.

Casey also revealed that Cunningham was dealing with the soreness in his shin during training camp, the preseason and most notably during the Pistons' loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season.

