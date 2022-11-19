Cade Cunningham considering treatment options for shin injury, which could require surgery

Los Angeles — Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is currently mulling options to determine if surgery is needed to treat his left shin injury, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Saturday.

The second-year guard has missed the last five games due to soreness in his left shin that dates back to the preseason. The cause of the pain is a hairline stress fracture that would require either an extended amount of rest, the least invasive option, or surgery, which would keep him sidelined indefinitely, a league source said.

Cunningham would like to avoid surgery if possible, but he's still testing the progress from resting to determine if the inflammation and pain subsides or lingers at some chronic level, according to a league source.

Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his sophomore season.

He is one of three Pistons currently dealing with an injury, which also includes Isaiah Stewart (right big toe) and Saddiq Bey, who turned his right ankle in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

National NBA reporter Marc Stein was first to report the news.

mcurtis@detroitnews.comTwitter: @MikeACurtis2