Pistons assign Isaiah Stewart to Motor City Cruise

Isaiah Stewart is one step closer to returning to the Pistons' starting lineup.

The third-year center has been assigned to the Motor City Cruise to rehab from a sprained right toe, the team announced Wednesday.

Stewart has missed Detroit’s last four games due to his foot injury suffered on Nov. 14 against the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons are 1-3 without Stewart, including Tuesday's 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Detroit is shorthanded on the depth chart without three of their starters in Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Stewart.

Stewart did not travel with the team on its six-game west coast trip. His initial timeline for recovery was set for two to three weeks, meaning his earliest return could be targeted for Nov. 29 against the New York Knicks.

Stewart is having a career year this season with averages of 12 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 33% from the 3-point line.

The Cruise (1-6) will host the Grand Rapids Gold on Friday before back-to-back home games against the Fort Wayne Mad Antz on Sunday and Monday.

