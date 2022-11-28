Report: Former Pistons guard Kemba Walker to sign with Mavericks

Detroit — Kemba Walker, who had a brief stint with the Pistons this summer, is expected to sign a contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas is expected to waive Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Detroit acquired Walker and rookie center Jalen Duren from the New York Knicks in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick on July 6. The four-time All-Star was not expected to remain with the team due to Detroit's logjam of guards, including Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph.

Walker was waived by the Pistons on Oct. 15, making him an unrestricted free agent. His signing pairs him with Luka Doncic, who leads the league in points per game (33.1).

Walker could find himself in Detroit this week when the Mavericks visit Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. The game will air on NBA TV at 7 p.m. It is the first of four nationally televised games for the Pistons.

Pistons to host winter giveaway event for 5 schools in Detroit

The Pistons are in a giving mood as the holiday season rapidly approaches.

The team is partnering with Every School Day Counts Detroit (ESDCD) to host a winter gear giveaway event across five preselected schools in Metro Detroit as a part of a full day of service on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will benefit over 2,800 students and the entire Pistons team, coaching staff and front office, along with representatives from the Motor City Cruise, will participate in distributing winter coats, hats and gloves following the team's practice on Wednesday.

The following Detroit Public Schools Community Distric and Charter schools were selected by the ESDCD: Gompers Elementary-Middle School, Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School, Trix Academy, Detroit Leadership Academy PK-8 School and Detroit Leadership Academy High School.

“We look forward to coming together as a team and an organization to tipoff this year’s Season of Giving presented by Kroger with a winter gear giveaway across five Metro Detroit schools,” said Erika Swilley, Pistons Vice President of Community and Social Responsibility. “No child should have to worry about staying warm during the winter months, and this partnership with Every School Day Counts Detroit ensures none of these students will be without suitable gear this winter.”

In addition to the winter gear giveaway, Pistons players Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey will be making additional contributions to students and staff at the five local schools.

Cunningham will gift a total of $70,000 with $10,000 split across the five Metro Detroit schools as well as two schools in his hometown of Arlington, Texas to establish "Cade's Care Closets." Bey will donate a total of over $5,000 in gift cards that will be divided between staff members at each of the five Metro Detroit schools.

Pistons collaborate with Blue Cross Blue Shield for 'Kids Day' sweepstakes

The Pistons have partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to provide an opportunity for children aged 8-12 to go behind the scenes of a Pistons game day.

The #MIKidsCan Detroit Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes will be held for the fourth consecutive year with the goal of offering kids an opportunity to get an in-depth look into the various roles and responsibilites of Pistons employees, which includes the experience of working with a staff member for the Pistons' Jan. 8 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Twenty-five Michigan kids will be selected for Kids Day. Parents can register their children at nba.com/pistons/pistons-kids-day from now until Dec. 23.

“We look forward to welcoming the 25 lucky winners of the #MIKidsCan Pistons Kids Day Sweepstakes for a behind-the-scenes look at a Detroit Pistons game day,” said Dan Lefton, Pistons Chief Revenue Officer. “This unique opportunity in partnership with Blue Cross will give these kids a chance to learn the ins and outs of our world-class game day production and experience a Pistons game like never before.”

