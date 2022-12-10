Pistons owner Tom Gores pledges $350k donation to SAY Detroit

Pistons owner Tom Gores is no stranger to partnering with different organizations to improve the city of Detroit.

The Platinum Equity founder will pledge a $350,000 donation to the children at SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens through shelter, food, medical care, volunteer efforts and education.

Gores announced his generous donation during his annual call to WJR-AM host Mitch Albom's 11th annual SAY Detroit radiothon on Friday. Albom founded the radiothon in 2006 to address homelessness, healthcare access, and other charitable support to underserved communities.

“We have been working with these kids for many years now," Gores said in a statement. "They are smart, creative and I know they have incredible stories to tell. It’s important for everybody to have a voice. What I’d like to do is take the momentum we have and create a technology and media center.”

Gores' commitment helped the radiothon raise more than $1.8 million this year, a record for the fundraiser. Since its inaugural broadcast in 2012, the radiothons have raised more than $12 million.

“I’m very excited about the work the kids have done,” added Gores. “It’s one thing to have dreams, we should all have them, but it’s another to do something every day to achieve them. I’m inspired by the kids and their ability to deliver.”

