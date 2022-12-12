Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin

Detroit — Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday.

Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been sidelined for 17 games since the Pistons' loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9.

It's a decision that Cunningham and the Pistons have been weighing for several weeks, according to a league source.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Cunningham's decision to have surgery.

Cunningham finishes his brief second season in the NBA with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists through 12 games.

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2