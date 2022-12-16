Pistons' Cade Cunningham undergoes successful shin surgery

The Detroit News

The road to recovery starts soon for Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

The team announced Friday that Cunningham underwent surgery "to stabilize and promote complete healing of a left tibial stress fracture." The surgery was performed by Dr. David Porter and Dr. Mark Ritter of Forte Sports Medicine and Orthopedics (Carmel, Ind.) in consultation with team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bill Moutzouros of Henry Ford Health, who was also present.

Cunningham is expected to miss the remainder of the season, with doctors anticipating a recovery and return to full basketball activities this offseason.