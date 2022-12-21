Pistons' Jaden Ivey scores career-high 30 points in 126-111 loss to Jazz

Detroit − After back-to-back games of third-quarter collapses, the Pistons looked to conquer those after-halftime-lulls against the Utah Jazz in their final home game before Christmas.

Utah was on the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 122-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, a game in which former Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points against his old team.

The Jazz came into this one ready to take that frustration out on the Pistons, who defeated them in their home arena on Nov. 20.

However, the Pistons gave up 32 points in the third quarter and 38 points overall to Lauri Markkanen, who led the Jazz to a 126-111 victory on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit trailed by as many as 15 with seven minutes and 32 seconds left after Mike Beasley connected on his third triple of the night. It was enough for several fans to start making their way toward the exits. That lead eventually grew to 22 by the end of game, clinching Detroit’s third straight loss.

Markkanen exploded for 16 points in the first quarter. He was a threat from all three levels of the floor. He knocked down three 3-pointers in that period, including one as he was fouled with 52 seconds left in the quarter. He also used an array of moves to get to the basket, specifically when he faked Marvin Bagley III into the air before powering his way to the basket for an easy dunk.

BOX SCORE: Jazz 126, Pistons 111

Markannen finished with a game-high 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting. His continued his scoring blitz in the second half and ended the night with a masterful performance from 3-point range, with 9-of-13 from beyond the arc.

The Jazz knocked down 20-of-46 from beyond the 3-point line as a team. Detroit only managed to connect on 9-of-25 from distance.

Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 30 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Pistons. He drilled both of his attempts from 3-point range, but also struggled to control the ball with five turnovers. He scored 18 of those points in the first half, part of an offensive clinic by the young rookie.

More:Pistons' bench finds consistency due to roster adjustments, health, unexpected production

Ivey’s most explosive play of the night, after totaling three dunks in Sunday’s loss to Brooklyn, occurred in the first quarter when he sprinted past everyone and finished a layup through contact as Jordan Clarkson softly grabbed him. He celebrated by flexing toward the Pistons bench.

Kevin Knox II, who made a career-high six 3-pointers the last time the Pistons faced the Jazz, knocked down two triples in the first half to keep the game close. He finished with nine points and three rebounds. Bagley and Alec Burks added 10 points each.

Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren took turns overpowering Walker Kessler in the first quarter. The Utah Jazz rookie center tried to muscle a two-handed slam over Stewart, but was denied at the rim. On the other end, Duren caught a tip-slam over Kessler to bring the crowd to its feet. One play later, Stewart avenged the dunk attempt again as he slammed one over Kessler to give the Pistons a 17-16 lead midway through the first quarter. After the timeout, Stewart rushed to body-bump Duren, just as they normally do during introductions for the Pistons' starting lineups.

Duren tallied his sixth double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He now maintains sole possession of the No. 1 spot in double-doubles among rookies. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. both have five.

Former Pistons center Kelly Olynyk did not play on Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain. He scored eight points and had six assists.

The Pistons will look to right the ship on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second night of a back-to-back. If they shoot anything like Utah did on Tuesday, they’ll be in a good position to win. If not, they’ll be trending toward another four-game losing streak.

