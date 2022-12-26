Report: Pistons waive forward Braxton Key, sign guard Jared Rhoden to two-way contract

Detroit — The Pistons are have waived Braxton Key in order to sign Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal, according to a report from Shams Charania of Stadium.

Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, has spent the last two seasons in Detroit on a two-way contract, splitting his time with the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise.

Key, who went undrafted in 2021 out of Virginia, averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12 career games for the Pistons. He played in nine games last season and averaged 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Pistons after spending time with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliate for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was called up earlier this season as the Pistons' frontcourt depth was depleted due to injuries to Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. He recevied minimal playing time, with action in just three games this season.

Key totaled 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 13 games for the Cruise this season.

Rhoden went undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft after he spent four years at Seton Hall. He joined the Portland Trail Blazers on an Exhibit 10 contract during the offseason. He was waived by the team on Oct. 12 and was claimed by the Atlanta Hawks two days later. Rhoden was waived again on Oct. 15, but was selected by the College Park Skyhawks with the No. 4 overall pick in the G League Draft.

Rhoden, a 6-6 guard, is coming off 16 games with the Skyhawks. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% from the 3-point line in his brief time with the team.

Each team is allowed to have two two-way players to complement the 15 guaranteed contracts on the roster. Rhoden joins guard Buddy Boeheim, who also has a two-way contract with the Pistons/Cruise.

