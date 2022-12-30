Pistons game at 76ers dropped from TNT, leaving Detroit with just 2 national TV games left

Detroit — The Detroit Pistons had four nationally televised games when the NBA schedule was released in August.

That number is down to three, after the league announced Thursday that the Pistons’ Jan. 10 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers will no longer air on TNT.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., has also been changed to a 7 p.m. tip-off time. TNT will air Oklahoma City Thunder (15-19) at Miami Heat (18-17) at 7:30 p.m. instead.

The reasoning for the schedule change could be due to a couple of different reasons. The Pistons (9-28) have the worst record in the league and appear headed for another draft to pursue a high lottery pick. The franchise also lost Cade Cunningham earlier this month to a season-ending surgery to treat a stress fracture in his left leg.

Detroit won its first national TV game in dramatic fashion after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime on Dec. 6. There are two national games left on the Pistons' schedule: Jan. 19 against the Chicago Bulls in Paris and a home game on March 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both games will be televised on NBA TV.

Next month’s game will mark the second meeting between the Pistons and 76ers. Philadelphia cruised to a 113-93 win on Dec. 21. Joel Embiid had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 76ers in that matchup.

