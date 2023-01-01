Pistons rally from 18-point deficit to defeat Timberwolves, 116-104

Minneapolis - Bojan Bogdanovic often has a tendency to make a couple of baskets in a row, which is just enough for the rim to look like he's shooting into the ocean on some nights.

That was the case on Saturday as the Pistons forward went on a scoring binge in the third quarter and scored 17 points coming out of the halftime break to bring Detroit back into a game which the Minnesota Timberwolves led for three quarters.

It was a New Year’s Eve special for Bogdanovic, who scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Pistons to a 116-104 win over the Timberwolves in front of a rowdy crowd at Target Center.

The Pistons captured their 10th victory of the season and ended a five-game losing streak to the Timberwolves. Detroit didn’t get its 10th win last season until Jan. 14.

It was the second night of a back-to-back after Friday’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls so the goal was to bounce back, particularly on the defensive end.

The Timberwolves entered the game on a four-game losing streak and had just as much determination to come out of Saturday’s game as the victors.

Detroit had a sluggish start and fell into an 18-point hole in the first quarter. It appeared as if the game’s outcome would be determined early in the Timberwolves' favor, but the Pistons’ second unit helped cut Minnesota’s deficit to 11 going into the second quarter.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 116, Timberwolves 104

Alec Burks, Cory Joseph and Marvin Bagley III led that charge. All three players scored five points in the first quarter, which was a plus since Detroit’s starters struggled to generate much offense. Burks finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Joseph was a big plus off the bench with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bagley tallied a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Hamidou Diallo returned from his one-game suspension on Saturday. He didn’t score until the fourth quarter, but those scores were timely as he helped stretch the Pistons lead with several transition baskets. He finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assist.

T’Wolves forward Kyle Anderson, who finished with 10 points, drained a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Timberwolves a 64-50 lead going into the half.

Bogdanovic came out of the halftime break more assertive and knocked down his first two shots. He made all seven of his shots in the third quarter, which included three 3-pointers.

Minnesota’s backcourt of Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell led the T’Wolves with 30 points and 25 points, respectively. They combined for 27 of Minnesota's 39 points in the first quarter.

Diallo attempted a dunk over Timberwolves center Naz Redi in the first quarter and was rejected, which led to a breakaway dunk for Edwards. Russell jumped behind him imitating the dunk in celebration.

The Pistons’ two lottery picks unfortunately looked like rookies on Saturday night. Jaden Ivey uncharacteristically lacked aggressiveness on the offensive end, finishing with a season-low one point and four assists in 20 minutes.

Pistons center Jalen Duren spent the majority of the game in foul trouble and finished with three points and perhaps even more shocking, zero rebounds.

As the final buzzer sounded, Timberwolves fans booed their team off the court, displeased with the lack of effort and the extension of a five-game losing streak.

The Pistons aimed to end the year on a high note after a turbulent few weeks, and did exactly that. They’ll officially begin 2023 with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2