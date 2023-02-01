Wednesday's Pistons-Wizards game postponed due to team's travel issues in Dallas

The Pistons are postponing Wednesday night's home game against the Washington Wizards because the team remains in Dallas due to inclement weather and travel issues, a league source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Detroit News.

The team was originally scheduled to fly back to Detroit shortly after their 111-105 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night. However, a severe winter storm, combined with their plane's logistical issues forced the team to sit idle on the plane for several hours.

The NBA officially announced the decision to postpone the game Wednesday afternoon, stating the date for the rescheduled game would be announced at a later date.

The Pistons already are set to host a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Wizards will also play a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday's game against the Wizards was the second of three meetings between the two teams. The Pistons were dealt a lopsided 120-99 loss to the Wizards on the road on Oct. 25. Detroit will return to Washington D.C. on March 14.

Dallas, along with most of the North Texas area, is in the middle of an ongoing winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The storm has caused flight delays and cancellations, power outages and tree damage.

There are concerns that North Texas' inclement weather will impact the New Orleans' Pelicans ability to fly into Dallas on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, ahead of their Thursday game against the Mavericks.

The Pistons were scheduled to leave Dallas on Wednesday morning; however, they remain idle in the city as an ice storm has been issued for parts of North Texas through Thursday.

