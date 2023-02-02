Pistons set to return to Detroit after several days in Dallas amid winter storm

After nearly five days of being stranded in Dallas due to severe icy weather, the Pistons are finally headed back home to Detroit.

The team is currently on the plane and will take off shortly, which should have them back in Detroit on Thursday evening. The plane is the one used by the New Orleans Pelicans — according to league sources — who flew in to Dallas on Thursday afternoon to face the Mavericks.

The NBA was forced to postpone Wednesday's home game between the Pistons and Washington Wizards because of the team's travel issues in Dallas, which part of an ongoing winter storm in North Texas. The league revealed a rescheduled date will be announced at a later date.

The Pistons originally were scheduled to fly back to Detroit shortly after their 111-105 loss to the Mavericks on Monday night. However, the winter storm, combined with their plane's logistical issues forced the team to sit idle on the plane for several hours.

The conditions did not improve Tuesday or Wednesday, which forced the team to remain in Dallas until Thursday afternoon. The Pelicans, who played the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday, could not depart for Dallas until Thursday, according to national NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Despite the abundance of downtime in Dallas, the Pistons were able to practice from the Mavericks' practice facility on Wednesday.

Longtime Pistons radio announcer Mark Champion tweeted his excitement to depart from Dallas, while also acknowledging a few members of the organization.

"What a great family we have in the Pistons. Wheels up for Detroit," Champion wrote. "Thanks for outstanding jobs by the staff led by coach (Dwane) Casey, (assistant general manager) George David, (senior director of basketball administration) Britta Brown, (vice president of social and community responsibility) Erika Swilley and our fantastic security and athletic training staff. A blessing to be part of this family."

The Pistons are set to host back-to-back games at Little Caesars Arena on Friday and Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

