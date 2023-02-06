Pistons get new date for Wizards game postponed by travel issues

Detroit — The NBA announced a couple of significant changes to the Pistons' schedule on Monday afternoon.

Detroit's postponed home game against the Washington Wizards, which was originally set for Feb. 1, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

The Pistons were originally scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on March 7. As a result, that game will be moved up one day to be played on Monday, March 6 at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Wizards' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, initially scheduled for March 6, has been scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The changes were made to ensure neither the Pistons nor the Wizards would play three games in three consecutive nights, the league said.

The Pistons were stranded in Dallas for nearly five days due to a severe ice storm and flight issues, which caused the postponement of last Wednesday's game.

