NBA Board of Governors approves UWM's Mat Ishbia to purchase Phoenix Suns

The Detroit News

The NBA approved the bid led by Mat Ishbia, CEO of mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, to purchase the Phoenix Suns, the league announced Monday night.

Ishbia, a former walk-on guard for the Michigan State basketball team and an avid financial supporter of the athletic department, had long sought to buy a professional sports team, including bids for the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos in recent years. The purchase also includes the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.

A vote by the NBA’s Board of Governors approved the sale, 29-0, with the Cleveland Cavaliers — owned by Dan Gilbert of rival Quicken Loans — abstaining.

The final details of the deal are expected to be completed this week.

Ishbia’s ownership group includes his brother, Justin, and comes at a cost of about $4 billion, making it the largest sale of an NBA franchise in league history. The Suns’ current majority owner, Robert Sarver, announced that he would sell the team in September, after he was suspended for a year because of an investigation into his treatment of employees.

Mat Ishbia will be the Suns’ governor, Justin Ishbia will be alternate governor. They now can assume those roles just days before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and with the Suns squarely in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race.

There are tentative plans to introduce Mat Ishbia on Wednesday.

Forbes recently listed Mat Ishbia's net worth as just over $5 billion. Ishbia's company went public in January 2021 and is a rival to Quicken Loans – the company that has Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as its founder and chairman.

Forbes recently listed his net worth as just over $5 billion. Ishbia's company went public in January 2021 and is a rival to Quicken Loans – the company that has Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as its founder and chairman.

Ishbia played at Michigan State under coach Tom Izzo and was a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000.

The NBA suspended Sarver in September for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

The punishment came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

Shortly afterward, Sarver announced he would be looking to sell the Suns and the Mercury. He bought the Suns in 2004 for $401 million, which at the time was an NBA record.

The Associated Press contributed.