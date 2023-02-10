Report: Pistons' 4-team trade for Wiseman in jeopardy due to Payton's failed physical

The Pistons were in jeopardy of losing James Wiseman less than 24 hours after the trade to acquire him was made official.

A failed physical exam of Gary Payton II has placed the four-team trade between the Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in serious jeopardy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Pistons traded Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II to the Warriors shortly before Thursday's trade deadline in exchange for Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors then put together separate deals to trade Bey to the Hawks and Knox to the Trail Blazers.

Payton, who was traded to the Blazers from the Warriors last offseason, could miss two to three months due to an ongoing core muscle injury, Charania reports, which caused him to fail his physical. He had abdominal surgery during the offseason and missed the first 35 games of the season until he made his Blazers debut on Jan. 2 against the Pistons.

The Warriors have until Saturday to accept the deal despite Payton's injury or the entire deal could be off.

If the trade doesn't go through, it'll mark the second consecutive season that a Pistons trade has been rescinded due to a failed physical. Last season, the Pistons traded Rodney McGruder to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Bol Bol, but Detroit voided the deal because "medical clearance was not received for all players involved," according to the team.

Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver sought Wiseman because he believes the 7-footer has more to offer than what he’s shown in the early stages of his career.

Wiseman entered the league with immense potential, couldn’t find immediate success with the Golden State Warriors, but Weaver wants to give the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft another chance to become the player he was once touted as.

“When (Wiseman) became available, that kind of changed things for me,” Weaver said during a press conference on Friday. “Just being able to add this kind of talent, this kind of size, we think we can unlock him here. We try to create an environment where players can come here and be the best version of themselves.”

Detroit also prioritized the development of guards and wings in the first couple of years since Weaver took over as general manager in 2020. Drafting lottery picks Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes solidified the team’s backcourt future. Adding a couple of proven veteran scorers in Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic gave the team instant offense and veteran leadership to complement those young pieces.

However, since last offseason, Weaver re-signed Marvin Bagley III to a three-year extension, traded up to take Jalen Duren at No. 13 last summer and the coaching staff has given Isaiah Stewart free reign to shoot from the perimeter. Now, the addition of Wiseman and departures of Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II, means the Pistons are going all-in on the development of their big men.

What is the best version of Wiseman? His small sample size with the Warriors showed has the potential to be everything any young team wants in a modern-day center. He showed an ability to run the floor and catch lobs in transition. He can be effective in pick-and-roll situations and he’s able to use his length to alter shots at the rim.

The latter is something the Pistons desperately need, and Weaver acknowledged that the defensive end is where the team hopes to improve the most.

“If we’re going to be the real Detroit Pistons and restore this thing, it’s going to have to start with defense,” Weaver said. “We need our size and athleticism up front and we think this young man can really add to that and add to the group. It’s going to start with defense, it’s going to start with size up front.”

The decision to add Wiseman was made to address Detroit's size disadvantage against some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, all of which boast formidable frontcourt players.

Wiseman would join a group of big men who are all developing and finding themselves in the league.

Jalen Duren, the league’s youngest player, has rapidly shown he’s more than able to make an impact at this level. He’s earned the starting job at center, while Isaiah Stewart has manned the power forward spot in hopes that he can become a consistent 3-point shooter. Bagley’s production has decreased this year due to injury, so Wiseman will have an opportunity to come in and compete for minutes right away.

The one question concerning Wiseman’s addition is the fit, and how to maximize each player’s skill-set.

“Who plays from the perimeter on Cleveland? Which one of those guys?” Weaver challenged when asked about playing two bigs. “You really don’t know how it’s going to work until you pull back the onion, pull back the layers but you have to give it a try and come up with schemes and solutions to maximize those guys.

“Tim Duncan was a center for four years at Wake Forest. He and (David) Robinson worked. People say it’s a different game, but you don’t know until you put them out there.”

