Pistons to find out fate of Wiseman trade no later than Sunday

Toronto — The Pistons should find out whether newly-acquired center James Wiseman will be able to join the roster no later than Sunday night.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have until 9:30 p.m. ET to decide whether to accept or void Gary Payton II's physical. A decision to void it would void the four-team trade with Detroit, the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Wojnarowski's report states that the Warriors might delay their decision to Sunday to evaluate Payton's abdominal injury.

Payton was re-acquired by the Warriors shortly before Thursday's trade deadline in a deal with the Trail Blazers. The Warriors believe important information regarding his ongoing abdominal injury — which cost Payton the first 35 games of the season — was withheld prior to the trade, according to Wojnarowski.

The highly-complicated four-team deal sent Wiseman from the Warriors to the Pistons in exchange for Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II. The Warriors then sent Knox to the Blazers for Payton and Bey to the Hawks for several draft picks.

The NBA scheduled two early games on Sunday before the Super Bowl, and the Pistons are slated to play at Toronto at 3 p.m. Detroit listed Wiseman as questionable for Sunday's game because of the pending status of the trade.

Wiseman, the No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21 games with the Warriors this season. He's played sparingly in his three seasons in the NBA due to various injuries.

"It gives us an opportunity to have a young man come in who was the second pick, who hasn't had the opportunity for different reasons," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said before Friday's double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

"It gives us an opportunity to give him a look and a fresh start to play in these last 27 or 28 games, to spread his wings a bit and try to fly and live up to his potential."

Last season, the Pistons rescinded a trade with the Denver Nuggets involving Rodney McGruder and Bol Bol due to Bol's failed physical.

