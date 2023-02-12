Warriors to accept 4-team trade that sends James Wiseman to Pistons

Toronto — After two days of uncertainty, James Wiseman is officially on track to become a member of the Detroit Pistons.

The Golden State Warriors will approve the four-team trade that brings Wiseman to the Pistons, Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Knox II to the Atlanta Hawks, a league source told The Detroit News.

Wiseman’s fate with the Pistons was in question because of a snag by Gary Payton II's failed physical due to a lingering abdomen injury that reportedly will keep him out for at least two to three months. The deal was contingent upon Golden State's decision to accept or rescind the trade. The Warriors will pursue a grievance, but the deal is likely to be completed before the 9:30 PM ET deadline on Sunday, the source said.

Wiseman did not play in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to the pending status of the trade. He was in attendance for Detroit’s double-overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

"It's in the league's hands now. We really have to sit back and wait," Casey said Sunday during his pregame press conference. "It's really between Golden State and Portland. We just have to wait. My thoughts are with the guys: Saddiq Bey sitting in Atlanta, Kevin Knox sitting Portland and we have James sitting with us and can't do anything. Hopefully, they hurry up and rectify it because we have to do right by the players."

Now that Wiseman’s status with the team is clear, he will be able to practice with the team on Tuesday and his debut could occur on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. His presence is needed now more than ever after Jalen Duren suffered a right-ankle injury that limited him throughout Sunday's game.

"He turned his ankle pretty good," Casey said after the game. "He tried to come back. He loosened up at halftime and he just couldn't move laterally. I applaud him, he tried but just couldn't go."

