Pistons' Jalen Duren to miss Rising Stars Challenge due to ankle injury

Jalen Duren will have a much-needed break during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Pistons' rookie center will not compete in Friday’s Rising Stars game due to a sprained right ankle, the NBA announced on Thursday afternoon.

Houston Rockets first-year forward Tari Eason will replace Duren on Team Joakim, selected by former NBA center Joakim Noah.

Duren suffered a right-ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors but played through the pain. He re-injured his ankle in Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

Duren is averaging 8.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Rising Stars game, which also features Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, will be held on Friday at 9 p.m. The league’s annual showcase of young talent will air on TNT.

Duren will have six days of rest until the team has to report to Orlando on Tuesday to face the Magic next Thursday.