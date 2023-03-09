Pistons' Isaiah Stewart will miss 3-4 weeks due to shoulder impingement

Detroit — Isaiah Stewart will likely miss the remainder of the Pistons' regular season, and it's not because of right hip soreness, which has kept him sidelined for the last five games.

The team announced that Stewart had an MRI on Tuesday that revealed a left shoulder impingement. The injury isn't severe, and Stewart will not need surgery, but his treatment requires rest and rehabilitation until he is re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

The ruling on Stewart's shoulder isn't by happenstance. He missed four games in January due to shoulder soreness.

Stewart, who became a volume 3-point shooter this season, upped his average from 0.6 attempts to 4.1 this season and converted on 32% of his triples. He went through a severe shooting slump during January and February, as he went seven games without making a 3-pointer until he snapped it with three triples against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 4.

The Pistons have been without Stewart's services for the last five games because of right hip soreness, which was visually apparent during his last game against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 25.

Stewart, a third-year hybrid forward/center is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pistons this season.

Stewart joins guard Hamidou Diallo as the second Pistons player this week to be ruled out for three to four weeks after an MRI revealed Diallo suffered a grade 2 right ankle sprain on Monday.

