Pistons' losing streak reaches double digits with 10th straight defeat vs. Hornets

Detroit − On a night of celebration for the 2003 Detroit Shock, who won the WNBA championship 20 years ago, the Pistons hosted the Charlotte Hornets inside Little Caesars Arena.

Desperately looking to snap a nine-game losing streak, the Pistons welcomed the return of Jalen Duren and Killian Hayes back to the lineup, but even fresh bodies couldn’t change the result that became all too familiar.

The Pistons lost their 10th consecutive game on Thursday as they dropped a 113-103 decision to the Hornets. Detroit dropped to 15-52 and increased the league's longest active losing streak. Charlotte improved to 22-46.

The Hornets were without starting point guard LaMelo Ball, who suffered a fractured right ankle against the Pistons on Feb. 27. Despite being without their franchise player, the Hornets were led by the tandem of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier.

Oubre totaled 27 points and four rebounds, while Rozier scored 21 with six rebounds and nine assists. PJ Washington added 20 points and five rebounds.

The Hornets led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter as they began the final frame on an 8-0 run.

Detroit was led by James Wiseman, who had another productive night with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Veteran guard Cory Joseph added 17 points off the bench, 14 of which scored in the third quarter to keep the Pistons within 10 points going into the fourth quarter. Livers scored nine of his 13 points in the third quarter, which included a couple of mid-range jumpers off the dribble.

The Pistons will look to win their first game in a month on Saturday when the Pacers visit Little Caesars Arena.

Here are a few more observations from Thursday’s loss:

Halftime celebration: Thursday's game was recognized as The Shock were celebrated for their 2003 championship throughout the evening, but all eyes were on center court when the team and coaching staff were honored at halftime. The title trophy was on display and each player was presented with a small trophy to commemorate the 20th anniversary. Pistons legend Bill Laimbeer, who coached the Shock to three championships in 2003, 2006 and 2008, gave a brief speech before the group posed for photos.

Turnover issues return: The Pistons committed 11 turnovers in the first 15 minutes of game time, which wasn’t ideal. The giveaways put them in a 12-point hole early in the second quarter. After their 12th giveaway, the Pistons went the remainder of the second quarter without one. Taking care of the ball allowed Detroit to cut Charlotte’s lead down to by as many as four until the Hornets captured a 9-point lead going into the half. However, the mental miscues continued in the second half and the Pistons finished with 19 turnovers. Charlotte scored 18 points off the Pistons' turnovers.

Duren returns: Duren grabbed an offensive rebound, threw a shoulder into the chest of Hornets forward Nick Richards and threw down a one-handed dunk. It was the explosiveness that Pistons fans grew accustomed to prior to Duren’s bilateral ankle injuries that have plagued him since the All-Star break. Shortly after, Duren brought the ball back baseline, before turning around and attempting another dunk that he missed because of distance rather than lift. Duren played in short bursts off the bench, but he finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

