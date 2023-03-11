Pistons' losing streak extends to 11 with 121-115 loss to Pacers

Detroit — Learning how to win has been quite the process for the young Pistons.

The group has only been able to accomplish that feat 15 times this season, tied for an NBA-low, and the opportunity to capture the 16th victory was in play on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Detroit entered the fourth quarter knotted at 90, but Pacers forward Jalen Smith scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the final 12 minutes to put an end to any hopes of the Pistons’ 16th win.

The final result was a 121-115 defeat for the Pistons, their 11th consecutive loss, which is the longest active losing streak in the NBA. It was their second loss to the Pacers this season. They dropped a 124-115 decision in Indianapolis on Oct. 22.

Detroit (15-53) was short-handed more than usual without rookie guard Jaden Ivey, who missed Saturday's game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Killian Hayes led the charge in his absence with 17 points, six rebounds and 13 assists.

BOX SCORE: Pacers 121, Pacers 115

Isaiah Livers had a solid performance with 18 points, but he struggled from the field, shooting 7-of-20. Jalen Duren added a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Eight of those points were from the free-throw line. James Wiseman finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, but he played through foul trouble most of the game.

Smith finished with 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson produced a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Buddy Hield added 17 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Nembhard had 19 points and eight assists.

The Pistons will host the Pacers again in Monday’s “313 Day” game.

Here are a few other observations from Saturday’s game:

Hayes steps up to the challenge: With Ivey unavailable, there was ample opportunity for Hayes to bounce back from his recent stretch of inconsistency. He had a double-double of 13 points and 13 assists through three quarters. His passing was on display throughout the game, especially in the third quarter when he racked up nine assists. He hooked up with Livers for several of those assists, particularly when he found him in transition for a rare alley-oop dunk. He also found Eugene Omoruyi for a Hail Mary pass late in the period. Hayes needs to show more consistency going forward, but Saturday proved to be one of his best games of the season.

Duren’s boost off bench: Lost in the ankle injuries and trade for Wiseman is the fact that the Pistons already had a developing young center in Duren, who came off the bench for the second consecutive game. He was the Pistons’ most productive player off the bench with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He had 14 points and nine boards in the first half. Duren showed very good touch around the rim with his finishes, which included a floater and a reverse layup. He also threw down a couple of his trademark dunks, something he couldn’t do over the past month or so due to his ankle injuries. It’s unclear whether or not Duren will continue to come off the bench, but he’s giving the Pistons staff and everyone else a reminder of what he’s capable of.

Jackson’s homecoming: Pontiac native Isaiah Jackson played in Detroit for the second time in his nearly two-year career on Saturday night. The Pacers forward started at center in the absence of Myles Turner and made his presence felt early. He broke up a pass between Marvin Bagley and James Wiseman, showcasing his defensive abilities. Shortly after that, he attacked the paint and missed, but gathered his own rebound and finished a layup. He had a couple of dunks, but his most impressive play was when he finished a putback dunk early in the third quarter. Shortly after that, he pinned a layup attempt by Wiseman to the glass. Jackson led the Pacers with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He’ll have another opportunity to play in his hometown in Monday’s game against the Pacers.

