Pistons cruise to 20-point win over Pacers, snap 11-game losing streak

Detroit − In their second game against each other in as many as three days, the Pistons and Pacers faced off on Detroit's very own holiday, “313 Day.”

It was a celebration of Detroit’s culture, music and fashion with several giveaways, celebrity appearances and activations around Little Caesars Arena.

And on a day when Detroit strived to “put on for their city,” the short-handed Pistons did exactly that with a blowout 117-97 victory over the Pacers.

The Pistons led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter and nearly surrendered it thanks to a feisty attempt by Indiana, who cut the lead to 12 early in the third quarter.

However, Pistons guard Cory Joseph heaved a fallaway 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer expired to give the Pistons a 15-point lead. From that point on, the Pistons regained their composure and answered with a 13-0 run to ultimately hold off Indiana’s comeback efforts.

The win was their 16th of the season, which snapped an 11-game losing streak − the Pistons’ longest skid all season. Indiana dropped to 31-38, and remain on the outside of the Eastern Conference Play-In picture.

Joseph finished with a season-high 22 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench on 8-of-14 from the field. He and Rodney McGruder’s veteran presence provided Detroit with some early relief in the third quarter when the Pacers went on an 8-2 run. McGruder added 18 points and five rebounds.

Fresh off signing a new 10-day contract Monday morning, Eugene Omoruyi made his first start for the Pistons in place of an injured Marvin Bagley III and had his best outing since joining the club. He finished with 17 points and six rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting from the field.

Seven Pistons finished in double-digit scoring figures, including James Wiseman, who totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Duren also had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The game featured several celebrity appearances from Fab Five member Jalen Rose, Detroit native Royce Da 5’9”, who performed at halftime, rapper Tee Grizzley and local fashion designers Ty Mopkins and Mia Ray.

Rose, who’s normally animated with his fandom at games, had several moments when he rose from his seat to cheer his hometown team on, particularly in the first quarter when Duren threw down a dunk.

Here are a few more observations from Monday’s win:

Joseph leads the way: Pistons coach Dwane Casey praised Cory Joseph on Sunday for his ability to remain ready for his opportunities. On Monday, he showed just how valuable he was to the team with an all-around performance. He totaled a season-high 22 points on 5-of-8 from the 3-point line. His

Hayes’ vision: Killian Hayes set the stage for Monday’s blowout with an impressive display of his passing ability in the first quarter. After totaling 13 assists in Saturday’s loss, Hayes doubled-down with his facilitating in the rematch. He totaled seven of his nine assists in the first quarter. Hayes totaled 10 points and 11 assists, which was all that was required of him since Joseph and Hampton provided a significant lift off the bench.

Omoruyi’s big night: If Omoruyi keeps producing on the floor as he did on Monday, he’s likely going to end up remaining with the Pistons for the remainder of the season. One thing you can count on from Omoruyi is his consistent effort. He attacks the boards, he takes charges and he does the little things that make him an asset on the floor. Omoruyi’s shown that he can knock down 3-pointers despite his off night on Monday (1-of-5), but he also has an ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays for himself or his teammates.

Syracuse teammates reunite in stands: A couple of former teammates caught up with each other in the stands as Pistons legend Dave Bing and former Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim shared pleasantries during the second quarter. The duo played together in the same backcourt with each other during the 1960s. Boeheim, who recently retired from his post as head coach after 47 years, was at Little Caesars Arena to support his son, Buddy Boeheim, who’s on a two-way contract with the Pistons. Buddy Boeheim received a career-high 20 minutes, and finished with three points and one assist.

