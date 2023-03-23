Pistons sign forward Eugene Omoruyi for rest of season

Toronto — Eugene Omoruyi has signed with the Pistons for the remainder of the season, the team announced Thursday morning.

Omoruyi's second 10-day contract expired Thursday and the Pistons decided to reward his solid play with a chance to finish the season out in Detroit.

Omoruyi, a 6-foot-7 forward, has provided effort and energy for the Pistons since his first 10-day contract on March 3. He's averaged 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds on 46% shooting in 10 games with the Pistons. He also appeared in 23 games with Oklahoma City, averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds during his time with the Thunder.

His presence has given Detroit another able body with so many of the team's rotation players unavailable due to injuries. Omoruyi will receive plenty of time to show more of his skillsets with Isaiah Stewart sidelined for the majority of the rest of the season due to a left shoulder impingement and Jalen Duren's availability in question because of cervical whiplash.

The Pistons have nine games remaining, including Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, which will serve as a homecoming for Omoruyi, a native of Orangeville, Ontario.

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2