Watch: World champ Joey Chestnut, two Pistons fans eat 11 coney dogs for charity

The Detroit News

Eleven coney dogs in 60 seconds.

That's how many coney dogs were devoured by Joey Chestnut, the 15-time champion of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, and two Detroit Pistons employees during the third quarter of the Pistons' 118-105 loss against the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Chestnut, who holds the world record for most hot dogs eaten (76) in the competitive annual contest in New York, ate seven of the 11 coney dogs complete with chili, onion and mustard to raise 25,000 towards Forgotten Harvest.

Lineage Logistics pledged to donate $1,000 to Forgotten Harvest, a mobile-food, rescue organization dedicated to relieving hunger in Detroit communities, for each coney dog consumed. Chestnut and his two teammates combined to raise $11,000 and Lineage Logistics rounded the total to $25,000.

Chestnut also made an appearance at Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan on Monday alongside Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III.