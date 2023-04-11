Casey: Pistons' coaching job 'a prime situation for any coach'

The Detroit News

Dwane Casey is stepping into a new area.

After spending 44 years in the coaching ranks, he's moving into the Pistons' front office, in a role that hasn't yet been determined. Casey announced Sunday, after the Pistons' final regular-season game, that he will move from head coach to front-office presence.

Casey reflected on his five-year tenure with the Pistons on Tuesday, in his season-ending media availability at the Pistons' practice facility.

It's not clear what Casey's role in the front office will be, but he will possibly have some say in who the next coach will be. Casey had one year remaining on his initial contract, which was for five years, with an additional year added in a contract extension.

He didn't want to go into that final year of uncertainty in what likely will be one of the most important years in the Pistons' rebuild.

"The hardest thing to do is go into that last year as a lame duck, especially in a restore situation, because there are no guarantees," Casey said.

Casey's record with the Pistons was 121-263, but with the turnover of the roster and the arrival of new general manager Troy Weaver, the team moved into a "restoration" process, adding several foundational players through the draft.

"The wins and losses weren't there, but the last three years are probably the most rewarding three years that I've had as a coach," Casey said.

"This is a prime situation for any coach, whether it's a young coach or older coach ... It's ready."