Projected top pick Victor Wembanyama enters NBA Draft, says 'there's no wrong destination'

In an announcement that came to no one's surprise, Victor Wembanyama officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft on Friday afternoon in an interview on ESPN's "NBA Today."

Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French phenom who many experts are heralding as a generational prospect, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft.

The announcement of the multifaceted center's decision comes two days before the early-entry deadline for the NBA Draft, which is Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Wembanyama, a 7-foot-5 center, has dominated on and off the court this season. He's been the focal point of all draft conversations for his athleticism, guard-like handles, ability to shoot from the perimeter (particularly off the dribble) and his interior defense. He is wrapping up his first season with Metropolitans 92 in France and averages 21.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game.

The NBA broadcasted Wembanyama's games this season on the NBA app, which allowed fans to become familiar with his game and mind-blowing plays that have gone viral on social media. His latest highlight was collecting his own offensive rebound for a put-back dunk after attempting a 3-pointer.

The Pistons, who finished with the worst record in the NBA this season (17-65), are tied with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, for the best chances (14%) at landing the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery, which will be held in Chicago on May 16. Detroit can drop no lower than pick No. 5.

When asked by NBA Today host Malika Andrews about being open to any team that drafts him, Wembanyama didn't dismiss any of the lottery teams that are in a position to select him.

"Yeah. Of course. Absolutely," Wembanyama said. "There are very few players in the NBA, so I know every organization is so careful about their players that there's no wrong destination."

The Pistons are in the midst of a search for a new head coach after Dwane Casey announced his decision to transition to the front office after the team's regular-season finale. Troy Weaver is tasked with hiring his first coach since he was named general manager in 2020, along with making sure he follows up two successful drafts (Cade Cunningham in 2021; Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren in 2022) with another in what the organization hopes is the end of its time of being regulars in the lottery.

Weaver plainly said in his final press conference of the season last week that he's not planning around the lottery because it's a system designed around uncertainty.

"People look at me crazy all the time. Coach (Casey) will tell you this. From Day One, I was never depending on the lottery," Weaver said. "It's exactly what it is. It's a lottery, right? I think we have enough in this building to continue to move forward and compete. Where we land, we land, but I'm not planning around what pick we get. That's not who I am. I was raised to make a dollar out of 15 cents and I'm going to continue to do that. I'm not really worried about where the ball drops. Will I celebrate with everybody? Absolutely, but I don't walk around like that. My grandparents would turn over hearing me talk about luck. I've got too much faith for that."

If the Pistons are fortunate enough to win the lottery for the second time in three years, it sets Detroit up to add Wembanyama, which fills Weaver's desire to add a defensive wing with shooting capabilities to the roster's nucleus of young talent.

