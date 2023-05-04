Former Pistons guard Lance Blanks passes away at age 56

The Detroit News

Lance Blanks, a former first-round draft pick of the Detroit Pistons in 1990, and a former team executive with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns, has died at age 56.

Blanks, who was also an ESPN analyst and scout for the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, passed away on Wednesday in Dallas.

He played at the University of Virginia and Texas, where he helped the Longhorns to the Elite Eight in 1990 before becoming a Pistons first-round draft pick, 26th overall, after that season. He spent three years in the NBA, followed by seven more years playing professionally in Europe.

“Lance was a light for all those who knew him. It’s been a privilege to have called him one of my closest friends. I’m eternally grateful for all the support he has shown me throughout the years," Pistons icon Joe Dumars said in a statement issued by Blanks' family. "His legacy will be carried on, not only by his family, but by all those whose lives he touched for the better. You will be dearly missed, brother.”

Find updates on Riley Blanks Reed’s Facebook in the coming days for the latest details regarding Lance’s celebration of life.