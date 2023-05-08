Pistons' Ivey and Duren selected to NBA All-Rookie second team

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, the Pistons' duo of rising stars, were named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

The news comes as no surprise as Ivey and Duren had sensational rookie seasons for the Pistons and both played crucial roles as first-year starters.

The All-Rookie First Team was comprised of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who also won the Rookie of the Year award, along with Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams, Utah center Walker Kessler, Sacramento forward Keegan Murray and Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin.

Ivey and Duren are joined on the All-Rookie Second Team by Houston forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan.

Both Ivey and Duren were also selected to play in this year's Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

Ivey finished the season averaging 16.3 points (third among rookies), 5.2 assists (first among rookies) and 3.9 rebounds per game. Duren totaled 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, but posted numbers of 10.5 points and 10.6 rebounds while in the Pistons' starting lineup.

First-team votes were worth two points and second-team votes received one point. Ivey finished with 43 first-team votes and 56 second-team votes, worth 142 total points. Duren did not receive any first-team votes, but led all rookies in second-team votes with 85.

Ivey and Duren join second-year guard Cade Cunningham, a member of last season's All-Rookie First Team, as the most recent Pistons to earn All-Rookie honors (23 overall). Detroit has produced five All-Rookie selections over the last three seasons (Saddiq Bey, first team in 2021; Isaiah Stewart, second team in 2021).

