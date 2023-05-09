Jokic, Ishbia let bygones be bygones, exchange handshakes before Nuggets-Suns game

News staff and wire services

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia let bygones be bygones.

Ishbia, a former walk-on basketball player at Michigan State and now CEO of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp, exchanged handshakes with Jokic on Tuesday night before Game 5 of the second-round NBA playoff series in Denver. The series is tied 2-2.

Jokic was fined $25,000 by the league Monday for making improper contact in the stands with Ishbia.

The two-time MVP player was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when Jokic tried to snatch the ball back from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit Ishbia with an elbow.

Jokic defended his actions after the game in which he had 53 points and 11 assists.

“The fan put the hand on me first,” Jokic said. “I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?”

On his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia urged no further disciplinary action for Jokic.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!” Ishbia posted. “That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

Ishbia has been the Suns’ owner for only a few months, purchasing the team from the embattled Robert Sarver.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.