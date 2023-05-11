Former Pistons executive Rob Murphy refutes claims of workplace misconduct

Former Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy broke his silence after nearly seven months on Thursday, releasing a statement to address the allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct with a former female employee, which resulted in his recent firing from the organization.

Murphy is being represented by Potter, DeAgostino, O'Dea & Clark and his attorney, Steven Potter, confirmed that his client was put on administrative leave by the Pistons in October, but also revealed that Murphy received a polygraph test on Nov. 16. The statement also alleges that Murphy received an email from the Pistons in February that did not support findings in harassment or discrimination against the former female employee.

“Both my client and I want to express our support for all victims of sexual harassment or any form of workplace misconduct," Potter said in a press release. "We stand by everyone’s right to seek justice. However, in light of recent unsubstantiated, publicly stated allegations, I can no longer advise my client to sit quietly and allow his reputation to be unfairly tarnished.

"My client has maintained his silence and patience since he was put on administrative leave by the Pistons in October 2022. He passed a polygraph test administered by the President of Michigan Association of Polygraph Examiners on November 16, 2022, and he fully cooperated with the Pistons’ investigation conducted by outside counsel."

The former female employee was identified as DeJanai Raska, who served as Murphy's executive assistant from 2021 until 2022. Represented by attorney Megan Bonnani of Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers, Raska filed a lawsuit against Murphy and the Pistons on May 4 for abuse and sexual harassment.

The Pistons released a statement to The Detroit News on May 4 that confirmed Murphy's termination from the organization.

“Rob Murphy no longer works for the Detroit Pistons or Motor City Cruise, in any capacity," the statement read. "Mr. Murphy was recently terminated for violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement. The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee. Mr. Murphy was placed on leave immediately after the allegations were received and did not return to the workplace prior to his termination. Because this is a personnel matter, no further details will be forthcoming at this time.”

While the Pistons stated the reason for Murphy's termination was made after facts that surfaced during the external investigation, Potter alleges that Pistons' representatives sent Murphy an email on Feb. 20 that did not find available evidence of Raska's claims against Murphy and the Pistons.

"Subsequently, (Murphy's) legal team received an email from Pistons’ General Counsel on Feb 20, 2023, that confirmed the outcome of a month’s long investigation," Potter's statement said. "In part, the email stated, “…the investigation concluded that the available evidence does not support a finding of harassment, discrimination, and/or retaliation by Rob or the Pistons organization against Ms. Raska.”

Murphy's statement included that no further comments will be made, but his legal team will allow the judicial process to unfold.

Details of some of Raska's allegations were reported last week, but Potter indicated that they would not look to go back and forth publicly with the accuser.

"We believe that any attempts to try this case in the court of public opinion are detrimental for all parties involved, and we will refrain from engaging in the same tactics," the statement read. "Our request is that people withhold judgement about Mr. Murphy and these allegations until which time our case is presented in an appropriate setting. Mr. Murphy exhibits a deep trust in our judicial system and is desirous of having the opportunity to publicly refute the allegations made by Ms. Raska."

Murphy, a Detroit native, was promoted to assistant general manager of the Pistons and president of the Motor City Cruise last summer. He spent the previous 20 years as a college basketball coach, which included 10 years as the head coach at Eastern Michigan, until he joined the Pistons as a senior director of player personnel in 2021.

