Pistons return to Ben Wallace for representation at NBA Draft Lottery

Detroit — The Detroit Pistons are hoping that Ben Wallace will bring them lottery luck for the second time in three years.

The former Pistons big man will represent the organization in Chicago on Tuesday night during the NBA Draft Lottery, the team announced Thursday evening.

Wallace served as the Pistons' representative for the 2021 lottery and Detroit received the No. 1 overall pick that resulted in Cade Cunningham. Last offseason, the Pistons sent Wallace's "Goin' to Work" teammate, Richard "Rip" Hamilton, to Chicago for the lottery, and the team wound up with the fifth pick, which they used to select Jaden Ivey, who earned All-Rookie second team honors.

The Pistons, who finished 17-65 this season, had the worst record in the league and will be tied for the best odds (14%) of getting the No. 1 pick, along with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The lowest the Pistons can fall in the lottery is fifth.

The prize of this year's lottery is Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-5 prospect from France, who has perimeter shooting skills, rim protection and ball-handling capabilities.

The NBA Draft Combine will also take place in Chicago next week and although Wembanyama won't be in attendance since his French League season is still ongoing, there are several other top prospects who are expected to be in attendance, including Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and Cam Whitmore.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be televised Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

