Report: Suns' Ishbia to interview five coaching finalists in Michigan

Detroit News

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, a former walk-on for Tom Izzo’s 2000 national championship team at Michigan State, will meet with team president James Jones and other team officials in Michigan later this week in search of a new coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania said the Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to five finalists: Nick Nurse, who led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA title in 2019, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, ex-Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez and Suns assistant coach Kevin Young.

Ishbia, a Detroit-area native and CEO of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp., acquired the Phoenix team on Dec. 20, 2022, and fired two-time NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams earlier this month after the Suns' second straight early playoff exit.

The Suns are among five teams searching for a new coach, including the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, 76ers and Raptors. Dwane Casey stepped down as Detroit coach after a season-ending 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 9, 2023 and has moved into a front-office role after five seasons at the helm of the franchise.

