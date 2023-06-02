Pistons officially announce Monty Williams as new head coach

Detroit — The Pistons have officially named Monty Williams the new head coach of the franchise, the team announced in a statement on Friday night.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have Monty joining us at this important time to lead us into the next decade of our future,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “He embodies all of the qualities we want in a leader for our Pistons franchise, and most importantly a teacher and mentor for our players. He will have an impact on every aspect of our franchise, on and off the court.

The Pistons and Williams signed a multi-year deal and while terms of the agreement weren't disclosed, the contract is worth six years and $78.5 million, tying him to the franchise through the 2028-29 season.

Williams initially planned to take a season off from coaching, but Gores and the rest of the Pistons' front office ramped up their pursuit of the former Coach of the Year with a generous offer over Memorial Day weekend, which was signed on Thursday.

“A week ago, I was not sure what the future would hold,” Williams said. “But, after talking with Tom and Troy (Weaver), I was excited hearing their vision for the Pistons going forward. They had a thoughtful plan and I am so appreciative of the emphasis they placed on the personal side of this business. They showed tremendous consideration for me and my family throughout this process.

Williams will be formally introduced at a news conference in Detroit next week, and the statement states that he has already initiated the transition and begun scheduling player meetings and staff development.

“After spending some time with Monty, it’s clear that he’s found a unique balance between achieving victory at the highest level while at the same time nurturing a culture of growth, development and inspiration,” Gores added. “I’m beyond excited. This is a huge win for us.”

mcurtis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @MikeACurtis2