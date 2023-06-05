Report: Pistons to add former Rockets coach Stephen Silas as top assistant coach

Detroit — New Pistons coach Monty Williams is starting to assemble his coaching staff.

The Pistons reportedly are expected to hire former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas as the top assistant coach on Williams' staff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Silas, 49, is the son of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas. He has extensive experience as an assistant, which includes stops in Dallas, Cleveland and Golden State. Most notably, Silas spent 10 of his 20 seasons as an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets, from 2000-02 and 2010-18.

Silas is currently coming off his first stint as a head coach in Houston, but he was fired after three seasons. His Rockets team posted the second-worst record in the league this season, at 22-60, behind the Pistons. Overall, he compiled a 59-177 record in his tenure in Houston.

Williams and Silas shared an emotional embrace in December when the Rockets defeated the Phoenix Suns, which was Silas’ first game following the death of his father, Paul Silas.

Yahoo Sports also indicates that Phoenix Suns assistant coach Jarrett Jack could be a priority for Williams’ coaching staff. Jack played 13 seasons in the NBA from 2005-18.

It is unclear if anyone from Dwane Casey’s coaching staff will be retained, but with Silas on board as Williams’ top assistant, the Pistons are aggressively adding to what could be an all-new staff.

