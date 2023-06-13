Watch the live stream introducing new Pistons coach Monty Williams

The Detroit News

The Detroit Pistons' new coaching era begins today.

The team is introducing Monty Williams on Tuesday afternoon, media availability that will include Pistons owner Tom Gores and general manager Troy Weaver at 4:30. The Pistons' courtship of Williams ended this month, after the two sides agreed on a record-setting contract for six years and $78.5 million.

“A week ago, I was not sure what the future would hold,” Williams said in a team statement. “But, after talking with Tom and Troy, I was excited hearing their vision for the Pistons going forward. They had a thoughtful plan and I am so appreciative of the emphasis they placed on the personal side of this business. They showed tremendous consideration for me and my family throughout this process.

“They also showed a commitment to success and doing things the right way. As we discussed the team and expressed our collective goals, I realized that this would be a great opportunity for me to help a talented young team and build a strong culture here in Detroit. This is obviously a special place with a deep basketball history, and my family and I are looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of this city and organization.”

Williams, the NBA Coach of the Year in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns, became available after being fired following the Suns' second straight second-round exit in the playoffs.