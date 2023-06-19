Who could the Pistons draft at No. 5? Here is a sampling of what analysts think

Detroit — The Pistons will cross off another vital item from their offseason checklist Thursday night when the NBA Draft takes place in Brooklyn.

The Pistons currently have the fifth overall pick, along with the No. 31 pick, which means two new players could join the team in Detroit soon.

There is a consensus among most NBA draft experts that the Pistons will select Villanova forward Cam Whitmore with the fifth pick if he's still available. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in his freshman season with the Wildcats before declaring for the draft.

If Detroit chooses to stand pat and keep their first-round pick, the choice will solely rely on the decision of the Houston Rockets, who has the fourth pick. It's a forgone conclusion that the San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the first pick and Alabama forward Brandon Miller or G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson will get drafted by either the Charlotte Hornets or the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pistons' current lineup consists of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt, along with Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. The team desperately needs another wing defender with perimeter shooting capabilities, and most mock drafts have Whitmore as the most obvious choice.

Here are a few reasons as to why some of the experts predict that Whitmore will land in Detroit:

Associated Press

The Associated Press expects the Pistons to Cam Whitmore with the fifth overall pick in Thursday's draft. Here’s more from The Associated Press' NBA mock draft, created by Brian Mahoney:

"The Pistons fell to the lowest spot possible in the lottery after finishing with the NBA’s worst record and sharing the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick. But getting Whitmore, a versatile wing with a strong build, to add to young pieces such as Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey under new coach Monty Williams would help ease the sting."

CBS Sports

Kyle Boon of CBS Sports also projects Whitmore as the Pistons' selection, but also mentions that they could choose Houston forward Jarace Walker:

Detroit can establish an identity here and make a statement with either Whitmore or Jarace Walker, both of whom I think are the 1-2 preferences for the Pistons if on the board. Whitmore's a competitive wing who would help continue to establish the culture as a reinforcer and grinder next to Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

ESPN

ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony is under the impression that Whitmore could be taken one pick earlier by Houston, but if not, Detroit is the landing spot for the Villanova freshman:

Whitmore is getting looks at No. 4 with Houston, but many around the league believe Detroit is a natural landing spot for him considering the Pistons' roster and the significant upside he offers. Whitmore is working out for teams across the top 10 -- including Portland, Houston, Detroit, Orlando, Indiana and Utah -- and making a strong impression with his shooting and explosiveness. His workout in Detroit on (June 12) gave him an opportunity to show the Pistons brass an opportunity to envision how he would fit in a backcourt with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Some trade scenarios could be in play for the Pistons with the No. 31 pick as well, for example, packaging Bojan Bogdanovic for Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Givony

NBA

Drew Packham tabbed the Pistons to select Whitmore, while noting that Walker could also be in consideration.

The Pistons, who finished with the league’s worst record last season, must feel disappointed slipping to No. 5 overall and out of the Wemby sweepstakes. Six of the 10 mocks now have them opting for Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, who could slot in right away as a versatile swingman alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. If not Whitmore, three mocks think Jarace Walker could add some punch inside alongside last year’s 13th pick, Jalen Duren.

Has the strength, explosiveness and shot-making ability to provide instant offense but is also a willing passer and high motor to be a two-way threat in the NBA.

The Ringer

The Ringer is the only outlet from this list that projects Jarace Walker as the Pistons' selection on draft night. Walker averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season at Houston. Kevin O'Conner notes that Detroit's guard selection in the past three drafts — Jaden Ivey (2022), Cade Cunningham (2021) and Killian Hayes (2020) — as a reason why Walker could be the selection.

The Pistons have selected guards in the lottery in three consecutive years and should lean in another direction now. Walker is one of my favorite prospects because of the scoring flashes he showed in high school and the defensive prowess he displayed in college. And for the Pistons, he could fit in the frontcourt right alongside Jalen Duren.

Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports released its 10th edition of its mock draft Monday, but Detroit's pick remains the same.

There are rumblings that Whitmore is slipping on draft boards, but he looked incredible in a pre-draft workout with Carmelo Anthony in New York late last week. Whitmore is a strong guard who has an explosive first step off the wing and can be plugged into any spot along the perimeter. The Pistons could go with a forward at No. 5 or trade down, but if they're drafting based on best-available prospect, Whitmore is the pick. He can fit in the rotation with Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham or lead the secondary unit off the bench.

