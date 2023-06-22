What they're saying: Pistons receive high marks for picking Thompson twin

Detroit News

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver received high grades for selecting forward Ausar Thompson with the fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday.

The grades ranged from an "A" from The Sporting News to "B+" from CBS Sports and Bleacher Report to a "B" from SN Nation.

CBS Sports (B+)

This possibly was a reach for the other Thompson twin, who is less regarded as a prospect than Amen and might have been available with a trade back. However, he's a well-rounded player who seems to be further along as a shooter than his brother. Thompson is a true athletic wing and potential defensive stopper, one of the best in the draft class at that end. Here's my concern in Detroit: Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey already are weak shooters, so there's pressure to see Thompson help space the floor.

SB Nation (B)

Ausar isn’t quite as explosive as his twin brother Amen, but he might have a more well-rounded game. Ausar is a more disciplined and effective defender, a tighter ball-handler, and a superior shooter — even if his three-point stroke remains a major work in progress. This is a bit of a strange fit for the Pistons given that the team’s biggest weakness is shooting next to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. Ausar isn’t going to help them in that area. At the same time, Ausar should provide an instant injection of athleticism and connective passing while acting as a super versatile defender. Detroit is loaded with high upside talent, but Ivey and Thompson need to improve as shooters to really make the pieces fit.

The Sporting News (A)

The Thompson twins go back-to-back. The Pistons elect to go with a defensive-minded, slashing wing to pair with their young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. While I like the fit with either power forward on the board — Jarace Walker or Cam Whitmore — Ausar will complement Detroit’s backcourt and shore up its perimeter.

Bleacher Report (B+)

Back-to-back picks for the Thompson twins. You love to see it, and you love to think about the open-court potential of a young Pistons team with Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and now Ausar Thompson leading the break. Like his identical brother, Amen, Ausar Thompson is another elite athlete. He is a quarter-step behind his brother but still absurdly explosive. He is also a willing passer but he is better as a finisher than a creator. He is a good rebounder for his position and a potentially great defender, both on and off the ball.

