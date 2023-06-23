Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis signs free-agent deal with Trail Blazers

Detroit News

Detroit Mercy graduate Antoine Davis, who was not selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, signed a free-agent contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

While an official summer roster has not been released by the Trail Blazers, Davis is expected to be on the organization’s summer-league team that is set to play in Las Vegas from July 7-17.

Davis concluded one of the greatest college careers in NCAA history this past season with three NCAA records and a run at the career scoring mark.

He finished his career holding four NCAA records in total 3-pointers (588), 3-pointers by a freshman (132), consecutive games in double figures (144) and total games in double figures (144).

His 3,664 career points are second in NCAA history, just three shy of Pete Maravich’s record 3,667, while his 1,219 field goals are sixth all-time in the NCAA record book.

Davis’ 4.08, three-point field goals per game are third all-time in NCAA history, and he is also the only player to ever post 3,500 points and 500 assists, with his 594 assists being third-best in UDM history.