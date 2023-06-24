Pistons waive guard RJ Hampton after short stint in Detroit

The Detroit News

RJ Hampton’s brief time with the Pistons has come to an end.

The team announced on Saturday that it waived the former first-round pick after he finished the 2022-23 season in Detroit.

Hampton, a 22-year-old guard who was on a non-guaranteed contract worth $1.9 million for next season, joined the Pistons after he was waived by the Orlando Magic in late February.

He appeared in 21 games with the Pistons and primarily came off the bench. He averaged 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Hampton, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has bounced around since entering the league. His career started in Denver and the Nuggets traded him during his rookie year in March 2021 to Orlando, where he spent parts of three seasons before landing in Detroit.

The move comes two days after the Pistons selected Overtime Elite forward Ausar Thompson and Houston guard Marcus Sasser in the first round of the NBA Draft.